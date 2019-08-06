

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh wants its residents to take ongoing flooding risks seriously as lake levels in the region remain at record-high levels.

The town’s flood emergency control group met Tuesday morning to discuss the current status of lake levels and the next steps for emergency preparedness.

This, after the Essex Region Conservation Authority extended its flood watch until the end of September, with Lake St. Clair sitting seven inches above the previous high, achieved in 1986.

“Tecumseh will flood with these lake levels. It happened in 1986 when the last record was set and we are now above that,” says Tecumseh mayor, Gary McNamara. “Residents and business owners need to prepare themselves. Our neighbour municipalities have experienced it and it seems inevitable for Tecumseh.”

“I am telling everyone, get your property set, get an evacuation kit put together and make sure we have your contact information in our notification system,” McNamara says.

In the meantime, town staff has been working to shore up low lying areas along Riverside Drive and protect the town’s key infrastructure, like pump stations.

The town warns that north/north-east wind or heavy rain will result in the Lake breaching the shoreline and flooding into town.

Residents are also encouraged to register their contact information into the town’s Emergency Notification System and make a plan for evacuation. This includes having an evacuation kit and safe place to go in the event of an evacuation.

To help people prepare for the worst, ERCA is hosting several High Water Information Sessions in Windsor and Essex County beginning next week.