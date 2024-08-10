CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
- Gordie Howe bridge construction crews unearth historic streetcar rails
- Former Dresden resident discovers diary outlining tragic death of six workers in 1957
- ‘It’s all in good fun’: Local realtor and owner of historic Windsor home defend real estate listing video
- Tecumseh to reveal renovated Bert Lacasse Ball Park
- Windsor is spraying this invasive plant – here’s why you should phone it in if you spot it
- Caesars Windsor Cares makes $10,000 donation to Autism Services Inc.
- Windsor teen crowdfunds his way to theatre dreams
- Local teen qualifies for the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2025
- Tecumseh native, Linda Morais, suffered a heartbreaking loss in Paris
- UWindsor’s Sarah Mitton misses podium in shot put final
- Olympic breakdancing leads to local business boost
- CTV News Windsor’s Sanjay Maru and wife welcome first baby to the world
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
Plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
A passenger plane crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all 61 people aboard and leaving a smouldering wreck, officials and the airline said.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Olympic breaking athlete disqualified for 'free Afghan women' cape
Refugee athlete Manizha Talash was disqualified from the B-Girl breaking competition at the Olympics for wearing a cape with the words 'Free Afghan Women' during her breaking battle on Friday.
'Extremely elusive' shark caught on camera swimming off B.C. coast
A group of scuba divers had the rare opportunity to swim with an 'extremely elusive' shark off B.C.'s South Coast this week, and the incredible encounter was captured on video.
Trump plane heading to Montana rally was diverted but landed safely nearby, airport staff says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump headed to Montana for a Friday night rally in hopes of ousting the state's Democratic senator, but his plane first had to divert to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue, according to airport staff.
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Polar bears kill worker in attack off Baffin Island in Nunavut
A worker has died after being attacked by two polar bears off the eastern coast of Baffin Island in Nunavut.
Cannabis extracts recalled due to high concentration of THC
Health Canada has published an expanded recall for cannabis extract products sold by iNaturally Organic Inc. due to incorrect values on the products' labels.
Kitchener
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Police say no risk to public safety as they search for two armed suspects
A youth was sprayed with a noxious substance on Friday, setting off a search for two armed people.
London
-
London’s carbon emissions higher than when council declared a climate emergency five years ago
A progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) reveals that total amount of greenhouse gas emissions from London in 2023 were higher than in 2019 when council declared a climate emergency.
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Huron Perth Public Health to offer low-cost rabies vaccine clinics
Huron Perth Public Health and Blyth Veterinary Services have partnered together to offer low-cost rabies vaccination clinics for residents.
Barrie
-
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
-
Day 2 of Boots and Hearts in full swing
On Friday, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts.
-
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
'Lucky the Lobster' stops in northern Ontario as he 'hitchhikes' to Alberta
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
-
-
Sault councillors push for speed limit increase on Hwy. 17
Sault city council will debate a motion next week that would call on the province to increase the speed limit on Highway 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon.
Ottawa
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK What do the July jobs numbers mean for the Ottawa economy?
Ottawa saw some growth in its overall jobs numbers in July, according to Statistics Canada, but also saw an uptick in the unemployment rate.
-
Ottawa MP and cabinet minister responds to Sutcliffe's transit funding request
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
-
Remnants of Debby bring more than 70 mm of rain to parts of Ottawa
A storm system bringing a record amount of rain soaked the capital Friday, as the remnants of tropical storm Debby move across the country.
Toronto
-
6 men charged, 2 more sought after victim allegedly kidnapped, assaulted at Scarborough karaoke bar
Toronto police say six men are in custody and two others are at large after a victim was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and left in a remote area with serious injuries following an incident at a karaoke bar.
-
-
Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
-
Missing children scams are flooding Facebook feeds in Quebec
Fake missing child scams are flooding Facebook feeds across Quebec as posts have popped up in several local buy-and-sell groups.
-
One-on-one with French language minister amid confusion about new health-care directive
Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec's minister of the French language, spoke to CTV News to clarify the new directives and respond to the criticisms in recent weeks.
Winnipeg
-
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
-
Beagles saved from animal testing to find homes in Canada
Ten beagles recused from animal testing will be getting new leases on life in Manitoba, Alberta and Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
-
QEII closed south of Edmonton after rollover that sent teen to hospital
A teenage girl was taken to hospital on Friday after a serious crash on the QEII.
-
2 in custody following RCMP operation in northern Alberta community of Chateh
Mounties out of Chateh say two individuals are in custody following an operation in the northern Alberta community on Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
-
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
-
Regina
-
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Sask. Party and NDP offer dueling positions on new job numbers
The Sask. Party and the NDP are weighing in on economic issues less than three months before voters head to the polls.
-
Calgary man charged after Sask. Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million unstamped cigarettes
A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million cigarettes following the inspection of a semi along Highway 1 near Swift Current earlier this summer.
Vancouver
-
'We lost our baby': Family remembers Chilliwack crash victims
Friday would have been Layna Brown's 40th birthday. Instead, it was a day family members spent at B.C. Children's Hospital, as her eight-year-old son Tristan Dyck fights for his life.
-
Vancouver School Board chair speaks out on ABC departure
This week, Vancouver School Board chair Victoria Jung decided enough was enough – and walked away from ABC.
-
'Extremely elusive' shark caught on camera swimming off B.C. coast
A group of scuba divers had the rare opportunity to swim with an 'extremely elusive' shark off B.C.'s South Coast this week, and the incredible encounter was captured on video.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
-
Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
-
Tastes of l’Acadie: Congrès Mondial Acadien shines light on local businesses
Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians from around the world as celebrations for the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) begin Saturday.
-
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.