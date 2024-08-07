CTV News Windsor’s Sanjay Maru and wife welcome first baby to the world

Our CTV News Windsor family just got larger by one on Aug. 6th, 2024.

Welcome Rhea Maru! Rhea is the first child for CTV News reporter and anchor, Sanjay Maru, and his wife Shubhu.

Both mom and baby girl are doing well.

Proud dad and mom are very happy, humbled and appreciative of the support they have received during her pregnancy.

"Between my colleagues at CTV Windsor and the staff here at Windsor Regional Hospital, this has been a dream in terms of introducing somebody new to the world,” said Maru.

“I have had absolutely zero stress. We are over the moon happy with the people around us."

Maru goes on to praise the work done by the hospital to care for his family.

“The staff here at Windsor Regional Hospital have been absolutely fantastic, above and beyond everything we could have imagined. Brooke Wells has been a nurse here for more than 12 years and she is one of the most professional, fun people who you could have take care of you as a nurse.”

Papa Maru will take a couple of well-deserved weeks off to spend some quality time with his new family.

All of us at CTV News are elated for the Marus, their family and friends!

Once again, congratulations Sanjay!