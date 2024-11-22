WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Attempted bank robbery leads to arrest

    Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police are crediting a quick response by their downtown patrol officers to help arrest a 39-year-old man after an attempted bank robbery.

    A male suspect entered a bank in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police say he approached the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene before receiving any funds.

    No one was physically injured during the incident.

    Police say officers patrolling downtown as part of the Strengthen the Core initiative quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away from the scene.

    The man has been charged with attempted robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News