Attempted bank robbery leads to arrest

Windsor police are crediting a quick response by their downtown patrol officers to help arrest a 39-year-old man after an attempted bank robbery.

A male suspect entered a bank in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say he approached the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene before receiving any funds.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police say officers patrolling downtown as part of the Strengthen the Core initiative quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away from the scene.

The man has been charged with attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.