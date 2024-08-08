Olympic breakdancing leads to local business boost

At least one local dance studio has reported a business boost thanks to the Olympic debut of breaking, also known as breakdancing.

Brooke Gursoy, owner of Industry Dance Co. in East Windsor, said more people are inquiring about lessons even before the competition begins on Friday.

“We’re definitely seeing a huge increase in people wanting to learn breakdancing,” she said. “Kids and, believe it or not, a lot of adults too, which is really cool.”

The energetic dance style is said to have originated within the Black and Latino communities of New York City in the 1970’s.

It incorporates elements of martial arts and gymnastics, with dancers—known as b-boys and b-girls—spinning, flipping, and performing largely improvised moves to the beat of hip-hop music.

In Paris, athletes are competing in a tournament format.

The men’s and women’s breaking competitions feature one-on-one battles, with each b-boy or b-girl aiming to impress a panel of nine judges.

Gursoy expects spectators to be wowed but cautions that it isn’t as easy as it looks.

“You need so much strength to be able to do the stunts and execute them correctly, and to make sure that you're not hurting yourself,” she said.

“You really have to train hard, just like you do in every other sport in the Olympics.”

That’s why she emphasizes the importance of taking lessons for those interested in getting into breaking.

“Anyone can do it,” Gursoy said. “We'll start with the basics, obviously, and make sure we're getting strong enough.”

RJ Miclat, a breaking instructor at Industry Dance Co., believes that if you can do a push-up, you can learn to breakdance.

“It seems like it has a steep learning curve, but the basics are really easy to master,” he said.

Miclat said he got into the sport about 10 years ago after seeing it on TV. Now, he expects even more people to fall in love with it as it takes the Olympic stage.

“I think it’s going to explode,” he said.

“There's so much talent. When people see it, it’s definitely going to keep their interest, and a lot more people are going to want to jump into it.”

He said there isn’t a huge breakdancing scene in Windsor, but he’s eager to work with those who take it up.

“I definitely feel like I can pass some things on to the next generation or help grow it,” said Miclat.

“And help kids develop skills and just be comfortable in their bodies. Plus, it’s a cool party trick to show off to your friends.”

Breaking will make its Olympic debut in Paris on Friday morning, with finals scheduled for Saturday.

This is the first time the sport has been included in the Olympics and it has not yet been confirmed for a return at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.