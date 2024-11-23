WINDSOR
Windsor

    • No impaired drivers detected during Friday night RIDE checks

    Windsor police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service reports no detected impaired drivers on Friday night during their RIDE checks.

    A total of 323 vehicles were checked in Windsor and Amherstburg.

    During the day, the Traffic Enforcement Unit patrolled Windsor, resulting in 58 enforcement actions.

    Those were for cellphone violations, speeding, running red lights and other unmentioned infractions.

