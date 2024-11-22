Truck fire on the Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR
    A transport truck on fire on the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 22, 2024. (Source: Terry Greenwood) A transport truck on fire on the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 22, 2024. (Source: Terry Greenwood)
    Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.

    The incident took place just after 2 p.m. The fire was contained to the engine and cab of the truck.

    It was hauling auto parts into Canada.

    No injuries were reported according to fire officials.

    Traffic was temporarily shut down and there were delays at the bridge and the tunnel, however lanes have since reopened.

    “Thankfully, our emergency protocols were promptly followed, ensuring the area was quickly secured and further incidents were prevented,” said a news release from the Ambassador Bridge Company.

