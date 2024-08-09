WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Caesars Windsor Cares makes $10,000 donation to Autism Services Inc.

    (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Caesars Windsor Cares has presented a $10,000 donation to Autism Services Inc., looking to support autistic people attending the Bruce Awad Summer Program.

    The cheque was presented at Thursday’s open house for the program.

    Autism Services Incorporated of Windsor and Essex County (ASI) has been offering the summer program since 1984. It said the one-on-one format allows maximum support and individualized learning opportunities.

    ASI offers families support and resources, along with the specialized programming, to help people on the spectrum to reach their full potential.

    The program runs in Windsor and Essex through July and August.

