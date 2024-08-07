Local teen qualifies for the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2025
A 15-year-old local is the only Windsor-Essex athlete to qualify for Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held in Italy.
Williams will head to Italy in March with the games beginning on March 8, 2025. It will be her second trip for figure skating.
She previously competed at the Calgary 2024 Special Olympics World Winter Games from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2024.
“I’ve been skating since I was a little girl and this is a dream come true,” Williams said to the John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC), where she is a long-time client.
Team Canada will compete in short track speed skating, figure skating, cross country skiing, alpine skiing and snowshoe.
A news release reads the Special Olympics are different from the Paralympics. The Paralympics are for those with physical disabilities, while the Special Olympics are for those with intellectual or co-existing disabilities.
Windsor Top Stories
Kitchener
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
London
Municipalities call on province to help solve encampment crisis
Municipalities are calling for new funding and tools from the province to help deal with urban encampments. This comes as the city of Sarnia continues to grapple with the expanding tent-city population at Rainbow Park, just south of the downtown.
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
Barrie
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup
Tay Twp. woman busted for impaired driving in Midland.
Midland appoints new town councillor
The Town of Midland appointed a new councillor on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
Northern medical school receives funding to research occupational cancer
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault police presence on Peoples Road related to man missing since 2023
Police in Sault Ste. Marie said there will be a significant police presence around Peoples Road on Wednesday related to the search for Jake Corbiere.
Sault suspect charged with committing an indecent act near beach change rooms
A 54-year-old from the Sault has been charged with exposing their genitals to people near the change rooms at Pointe Des Chenes beach.
Ottawa
Ottawa's Capital Pride draws backlash following pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestinians
Capital Pride, the LGBTQ2S+ organization that puts on Ottawa's annual pride parade, is drawing backlash from Jewish community groups following a statement this week expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
More than 700 bikes reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year
More than 1,000 bicycles are stolen in Ottawa each year and one Ottawa man knows just how quickly it can happen, after he left his garage door open.
Proposed changes for dogs at Owl Park in Ottawa's south end
The days of dogs running off-leash at a park in Ottawa's south end may be coming to an end. Owl Park has been a popular spot for off-leash dogs for years, but the city is considering changing the rules to require canines on a leash during certain periods.
Toronto
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
Montreal
Montreal father injured while protecting family from gunfire; accused appears in court
A Montreal father of three was scheduled to go into surgery Wednesday after being injured while trying to protect his family from gunfire on the West Island last weekend.
Quebec acupuncturist who reused needles suspended three months, fined $30K
The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists suspended Gasan Askerow for three months and fined him $30,000 for, among other things, reusing and not sterilizing needles while seeing patients in Quebec City and Montreal.
Ultrafine particles linked to 1,100 deaths per year in Montreal, Toronto: study
Researchers at Montreal's McGill University have found that ultrafine particles from vehicles and industry are linked to the deaths of an estimated 1,100 people per year in Canada's two biggest cities.
Winnipeg
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
Study paints grim picture of polar bear survival in the Arctic
A new study featuring experts from the University of Manitoba is shedding light on the possible survival of polar bears in the Arctic.
Edmonton
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Edmonton Fringe facing $200K shortfall ahead of festival kickoff next week
With just over a week until the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) kicks off for 2024, organizers are still looking for donations to help keep the festival afloat.
'We're very happy': Edmonton Folk Fest ready to welcome music fans on the hill
For the next four days, the hills at Gallagher Park are going to be packed with folk music fans.
Calgary
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
Regina
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Vancouver
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Vancouver Island
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
Atlantic
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
N.L.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.