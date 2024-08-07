Local teen qualifies for the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2025

A 15-year-old local is the only Windsor-Essex athlete to qualify for Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held in Italy.

Williams will head to Italy in March with the games beginning on March 8, 2025. It will be her second trip for figure skating.

She previously competed at the Calgary 2024 Special Olympics World Winter Games from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2024.

“I’ve been skating since I was a little girl and this is a dream come true,” Williams said to the John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC), where she is a long-time client.

Team Canada will compete in short track speed skating, figure skating, cross country skiing, alpine skiing and snowshoe.

A news release reads the Special Olympics are different from the Paralympics. The Paralympics are for those with physical disabilities, while the Special Olympics are for those with intellectual or co-existing disabilities.