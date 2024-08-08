Tecumseh to reveal renovated Bert Lacasse Ball Park

The Town of Tecumseh is set to reveal the newly renovated Bert Lacasse Ball Park this weekend.

On Sunday at 3:15 p.m., the public is invited out to the park for the unveiling, followed by tours of the park.

An alumni game will then take place at 4 p.m. and a Tecumseh Thunder game will hit the diamond at 7 p.m.

Mayor Gary McNamara told AM800 that it's a brand new stadium with everything redone.

The renovations feature a new grandstand with increased seating capacity, team locker rooms, a training facility, and improved public amenities.

"I think the restoration work that has been done is just tremendous," said McNamara. "I equate it to the Grapefruit League ball parks that you would see in Florida, where the major teams are playing."

"It's very exciting for not only our community, but certainly the region."

He added the grandstand can now fit up to 2,000 fans.

Lawn games will be at the unveiling for all ages to partake in.

The town said parking will be limited, so it’s suggested everyone uses transportation options. Bike racks will also be on site.