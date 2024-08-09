UWindsor’s Sarah Mitton misses podium in shot put final

WINDSOR
    Canada's Sarah Mitton competes in the women's shot put final during the Paris Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Canada's Sarah Mitton competes in the women's shot put final during the Paris Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    University of Windsor alumni, Sarah Mitton, failed to reach the podium in Friday afternoon’s Women’s Shot Put final.

    After a tremendous performance to qualify, she fell short, placing 12 overall. Her best throw reached 17.48 metres.

    Gold went to Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye, who had an emotional reaction to reaching 20 metres.

    New Zealand’s Maddi Wesche, with a throw of 19.86 metres, won silver.

    The last spot on the podium went to China’s Song Jiayuan with bronze. Her throw reached 19.32 metres.

