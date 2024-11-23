WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 401 off ramp reopens

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    Share

    The OPP have confirmed an off ramp off Highway 401 has reopened.

    The westbound off ramp to Highway 3 in Tecumseh was closed due to clean up.

    No further details were provided.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News