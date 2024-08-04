Windsor is spraying this invasive plant – here’s why you should phone it in if you spot it

The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System in the Little River Corridor beginning on August 12.

Wild parsnip is considered to be one of the most unwanted invasive plants in the Province of Ontario – it can grow to be up to 1.5m tall, and while it was initially brought to North America for it’s edible root, the sap of the plant can cause severe burns.

Wild parsnip thrives in disturbed areas like yards, waste dumps, meadows, fields and roadsides.

Not only does the plant pose a risk to humans enjoying natural areas, it can also lead to concerns for local wildlife, and can crowd out native plants.

Protect yourself - avoid the areas that have recently had herbicides sprayed, and if you spot a wild parsnip, consider reporting it to local officials.