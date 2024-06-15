CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Strike averted: CBSA workers ink new four-year, retroactive contract for Windsor-Detroit border.

Gordie Howe bridge inches closer to connection.

“Failing to practice is practicing to fail,” Amherstburg runs nuclear emergency training.

Tackling IPV one call at a time. Windsor police launch new program.

“Everybody lost everything.” Fire at downtown Windsor recovery centre causes heavy damage.

New food plan: The downtown mission reducing daily meals in Windsor.

How homeowners can avoid paying an extra 3 per cent on their Windsor tax bills.

Windsor to spend $15 million on a downtown ice rink.

New fence on Sandpoint Beach.

Driver beware: Windsor is installing 10 more red light cameras.

Don’t fall it: Windsor bylaw enforcement flooded with scam ticket complaints.

Windsor tourism is rebounding.

27 courses to choose from: Windsor-Essex a golfing gem.

Holy Names Knights crowned OFSAA champions.