Windsor Spitfires join Windsor Goodfellows for 110th annual newspaper fundraiser

The Windsor Spitfires are lending a hand to the Windsor Goodfellows to help raise money for their annual newspaper drive, which kicked off Thursday morning.

Players with the team were volunteering their time at the corners of Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road East, along with their billet families and other members of the Spitfires organization.

This year, the Windsor Goodfellows is celebrating 110 years of newspaper sales with over 600 volunteers on the streets and in local shops across Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle.

Last month, officials said demand for Windsor Goodfellows programs, including the foodbank, had increased by an unheard of 51 per cent over the last year, forcing cutbacks to several programs that the annual newspaper drive help fund.

Officials said the Spits also gave every old newsboy volunteer two free tickets to an upcoming game on Dec. 12.

Earlier this month, the Essex Region Goodfellows presented $20,000 to each of their four local food banks after raising $80,000 during this year's newspaper drive.

Meantime, the Chatham Goodfellows are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year, while trying to ensure there is No Child Without a Christmas.

Volunteers in Chatham are preparing for the annual Porchlight Campaign which takes place December 2, ahead of street sales in Chatham which happen on Dec. 13 and 14.