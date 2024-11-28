WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS

    Keys in ignition
    Share

    Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.

    Police say there have been over 13 reports of vehicle theft in Windsor this week.

    In five of these cases, owners left their vehicles running and unattended.

    “As the cold weather approaches, our Auto Theft Unit has noticed an uptick in vehicle thefts and wants to remind everyone: always lock your car and never leave it unattended, even for a brief moment, with the keys inside,” said a social media post from police.

    Officers are telling the public to stay vigilant and protect their vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News