13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS

Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.

Police say there have been over 13 reports of vehicle theft in Windsor this week.

In five of these cases, owners left their vehicles running and unattended.

“As the cold weather approaches, our Auto Theft Unit has noticed an uptick in vehicle thefts and wants to remind everyone: always lock your car and never leave it unattended, even for a brief moment, with the keys inside,” said a social media post from police.

Officers are telling the public to stay vigilant and protect their vehicles.