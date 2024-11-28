One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation

Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.

Police received a report on Nov. 9, regarding an abduction that occurred in July 2024.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a victim had been abducted from the 2300 block of Howard Avenue and taken to an unknown location, where he was beaten and threatened.

Police say the victim was later released and ordered to provide the suspects with money. When the victim could not comply, the suspects allegedly made threats against him.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit, arrest warrants were issued for two suspects.

On Nov.27, Mohammad Al-Latif, 30, turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters. He has been charged with the following:

• Extortion (x 3)

• Forcible confinement

• Kidnapping

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault

• Assault causing bodily harm

• Robbery

• Uttering death threats (x 17)

• Uttering threats to cause damage to property (x 2)

• Wearing a disguise

Alwassi Al-Latif, 27, remains at large and is wanted for the following offences:

• Extortion (x 2)

• Forcible confinement

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault causing bodily harm

• Assault

• Uttering death threats (x 5)

• Uttering threats to cause damage to property

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alwassi Al-Latif is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.