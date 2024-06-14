Windsor-Essex being touted as golf destination for group bookings

Windsor-Essex boasts 27 golf courses and during the pandemic and ever since, they’ve exploded in popularity.

Now, people from across the province are starting to take notice.

‘Golf in Ontario’ is a travel booking company which has been promoting well-known golfing destinations in Ontario, including in Niagara, Collingwood, Muskoka and others.

“And then, you see one about Windsor,” said Lynette Bain, the vice president of destination development for Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

TWEPI has teamed up with Golf in Ontario to add Windsor-Essex to the list of regions promoted for golf vacations.

Golf Ontario recently posted a video about the quality of golf course offerings in Windsor-Essex.

“We’re looking to attract groups of 10 plus golfers and makes it great to plan a whole weekend around it,” said Bain.

Ambassador Golf Club, Roseland Golf Club, Seven Lakes Golf Course, Sutton Creek Golf Club and Kingsville Golf and Country Club are participating in the promotion.

“I don't think people really understand just how good golf is in the Windsor-Essex community,” said Adam Wagner, the director of golf operations at Ambassador Golf Club.

In short, the secret is out.

“They come down here and they're like wow, when can we come back,” said Dave Deluzio, the head pro and general manager at Roseland Golf Club in Windsor.

The key selling point, both golf pros agree, is the quality of the courses in the region at less than half the price of other regions in Ontario.

“The value that you get down here the Windsor Essex area is unmatched anywhere else and we're proud of that fact,” said Wagner.

“They're amazed at the quality of course we have,” Deluzio added. “The types of conditions that we offer and then that they really, really can't believe the prices that we offer.”

Golf in Ontario does all the leg work, the hotel and golf booking and the marketing.

This region offers three packages, including the Windsor Weekender, Fairways and Flights (the golf and microbrewery package) and The Grape Golf Escape, which bundles in the winery experience.

“They’re really trying to get people to not only come and golf and stay overnight, but also to kind of explore some of our other attractions that they'd be interested in,” said Bain.

Last year the region attracted $100,000 of golf tourism through the site, and bookings for this year are already up 30 per cent, Bain added.

“I think people are starting to find out and people are starting to understand the value that we have and the quality of golf courses we have in the area,” said Wagner.