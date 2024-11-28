CMHA Windsor-Essex launches 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign

News -

The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has officially launched its 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign.

For a decade, the holiday tradition has raised funds for bereavement services and the Client Assistance Fund — two programs that provide support to local residents in need.

This year, the campaign introduces a heartfelt addition: a plush terrier named “Lulu.”

The stuffed animal honors the beloved pet of AM800 radio host Mike Kakuk and his partner Kelly Blais, who said lost Lulu earlier this year.

“It’s huge to have her legacy live on through this program and to help CMHA, which is a great organization,” said Kakuk.

“To have our Lulu live on like that, it means a lot.”

At Thursday’s launch at Devonshire Mall, CMHA-WECB representatives reflected on the campaign’s success over the years, noting that it has raised more than $500,000 to date.

The funds go toward programs not funded by the government but are seen as essential for those facing grief and other challenges.

“The need in our community is tremendous,” said Nicole Sbrocca, CEO of CMHA-WECB.

“We are one of the leading provincial agencies with bereavement programming, but not all of it is funded.

“The dollars raised here go directly to help people in our region who are experiencing the loss of a loved one.”

The bereavement program provides one-on-one counseling, group therapy, and educational seminars for children, youth, and adults.

Community support plays a key role in ensuring timely access to these services.

“The more support we have, the less wait times there are, and the quicker we can get people into service,” Sbrocca added.

This year’s campaign encourages community members to visit the kiosk near the Devonshire Mall food court — open through Dec. 8 — or donate online at LightTheWayYQG.com.

Contributions of $20 allow you to purchase a plush Lulu, while donations of $100 or more include the keepsake as a thank-you gift.

For Kakuk and Blais, Lulu’s involvement is a meaningful way to keep her memory alive.

“It’s been a really interesting journey for us,” said Blais.

“The fact that we can have this little stuffed animal of Lulu—it just makes us smile.”

The campaign will also make appearances at Bright Lights Windsor on Nov. 29 and 30, offering even more opportunities for the community to contribute.