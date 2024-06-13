Tourism coming back strong post-COVID, TWEPI reports

Tourism in the Windsor-Essex area has shown significant recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) leadership.

At its annual general meeting on Thursday, TWEPI reported that tourism levels in the area have rebounded to 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

In 2023, the region welcomed 5.6 million visitors, contributing approximately $856 million to the local economy and supporting an estimated 11,000 jobs.

TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr highlighted the resurgence of American visitors, noting approximately 1.7 million visits from the United States.

“The outlook is positive,” Orr said. “We've observed substantial growth, including double-digit percentage increases and, in some cases, triple-digit growth.”

“The return of American visitors, following the COVID-19 pandemic and border closures, has notably contributed to our economic recovery,” he said.

During the AGM, there was recognition of the 30-year milestone for the casino industry in the region.

Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Windsor, emphasized the collective effort behind that.

“There's a strong focus on the importance of tourism,” Laforet said. “It's a commendable team effort, and we're pleased to see it yielding tangible results.”