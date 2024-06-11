Amherstburg running training exercise for nuclear emergency

The Fire Department and Town employees have set up an Emergency Worker Center at the Libro Centre as part of a training exercise in the event of a nuclear emergency.

It took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which time, most of the building was off-limits to the public.

The worker centre would be utilized during any local large-scale emergency, including a Nuclear Emergency at the Fermi II Plant.

The Emergency Worker Center will be activated in the event of a Nuclear Emergency and provide:

radiation monitoring and decontamination of Emergency Workers and their vehicles

radiation exposure control for Emergency Workers

a staging and rest area for Emergency Workers and others who may have to enter the

Emergency Planning Zone that could be affected by an incident at Fermi II.

Municipal officials say Amherstburg’s emergency management program is always focused on preparedness and practice in case staff are ever called upon to serve the community during any type of emergency.

“Failing to practice is practicing to fail,” adds community emergency management coordinator and fire Chief Bruce Montone.