WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wrong-way driver arrested on E.C. Row Expressway

    E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police say a 47-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after going the wrong way on the E.C. Row Expressway.

    Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit were preparing to conduct a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Wednesday, when officers say they encountered a black pickup truck traveling the wrong way on the Westbound Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp leading to the E.C. Row.

    As the pickup truck headed directly towards them, officers say they immediately activated their emergency lights and sirens and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.

    When speaking to the motorist, police say they saw signs of intoxication, including a strong odour of alcohol and glassy eyes.

    The LaSalle man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News