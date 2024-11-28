Wrong-way driver arrested on E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police say a 47-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after going the wrong way on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit were preparing to conduct a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Wednesday, when officers say they encountered a black pickup truck traveling the wrong way on the Westbound Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp leading to the E.C. Row.

As the pickup truck headed directly towards them, officers say they immediately activated their emergency lights and sirens and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.

When speaking to the motorist, police say they saw signs of intoxication, including a strong odour of alcohol and glassy eyes.

The LaSalle man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.