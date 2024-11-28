WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Imitation gun, drugs and cash seized by LPS

    Items seized by LaSalle police. (Source: LaSalle Police Service) Items seized by LaSalle police. (Source: LaSalle Police Service)
    A quantity of drugs, cash and an imitation gun have been seized by the LaSalle Police Service after reports of a theft in progress.

    Police were called on Thursday just after 12 p.m., police responded to a business in the 6000 block of Malden Road in LaSalle.

    Officers said three suspects were arrested after trying to leave in a vehicle. A search led to the seizure of the gun, quantity of drugs and more than $900 in Canadian cash.

    A 41-year-old Windsor man has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and four counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    A 34-year-old LaSalle woman is also charged with four counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.

    The third suspect, a 37-year-old woman from Windsor has been charged with four counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

