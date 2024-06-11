Approved: 10 more red light cameras being installed in Windsor

A warning to drivers, the City of Windsor is going to install 10 more red light cameras.

Council approved the installation in Monday's meeting.

The city was able to collect $608,738 in net revenue in 2022 and $1,009,138 in net revenue in 2023 from the issuing of tickets.

Council deferred a decision on how to spend the revenues from all the tickets.

According to a city report, 5,318 tickets were issued for running red lights in 2022, and 6,141 tickets were issued in 2023.

Administration will go back to the data, to pick the best intersections for the cameras.

Red Light Camera systems are currently deployed at the following intersections:

1. Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau

2. Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

3. Howard Avenue at EC Row E/B Off Ramp

4. University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue 5. McHugh Street @ Clover Avenue

6. Giles Blvd at Ouellette Avenue

7. Seminole Street at Central Avenue

8. Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

9. Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

10. Eugenie Street East at McDougall Avenue