Downtown Mission reducing to only one community meal per day

Downtown Mission officials say they are being seriously challenged to provide three meals per day to community members who are struggling with food security and will be making reductions.

As a result, effective July 1, 2024, the mission’s Board of Directors and Leadership Team has made the decision to provide one community meal only, which will be available to any hungry person who is without food and has no other place to eat a nutritious meal.

Executive Director Rukshini Pooniah-Goulin says it is due to increasing food costs and a reduction in donations.

People who are sheltering at the mission through the Sanctuary Program will continue to receive breakfast, lunch and dinner as before.

“It’s a hard set of circumstances that has led us to take this unprecedented course of action. For almost eight years we have proudly served three meals to the hungry among us. But expenses continue to escalate, while our donations have not kept pace. We have no other choice until we can find additional sources of revenue and gifts-in-kind,” said Pooniah-Goulin.

The Downtown Mission is urging people with housing to find alternative arrangements for their breakfast and dinner. If possible, potluck with neighbours, preparing meals at home with what is available, or accepting the support of a friend and family.

“Obviously if someone is truly in desperate circumstances, we will feed that individual, it is our sacred vow. No one will go hungry,” said Ponniah-Goulin.

The mission is also working with its community partners to coordinate and compile a list of social service agencies, their meal programs and serving times. This information will be shared with individuals needing food security as soon as it becomes available.

The Downtown Mission will gladly accept donations to the food program either in person at the office located at 875 Ouellette Avenue or online at www.downtownmission.com.