Downtown Mission reducing to only one community meal per day
Downtown Mission officials say they are being seriously challenged to provide three meals per day to community members who are struggling with food security and will be making reductions.
As a result, effective July 1, 2024, the mission’s Board of Directors and Leadership Team has made the decision to provide one community meal only, which will be available to any hungry person who is without food and has no other place to eat a nutritious meal.
Executive Director Rukshini Pooniah-Goulin says it is due to increasing food costs and a reduction in donations.
People who are sheltering at the mission through the Sanctuary Program will continue to receive breakfast, lunch and dinner as before.
“It’s a hard set of circumstances that has led us to take this unprecedented course of action. For almost eight years we have proudly served three meals to the hungry among us. But expenses continue to escalate, while our donations have not kept pace. We have no other choice until we can find additional sources of revenue and gifts-in-kind,” said Pooniah-Goulin.
The Downtown Mission is urging people with housing to find alternative arrangements for their breakfast and dinner. If possible, potluck with neighbours, preparing meals at home with what is available, or accepting the support of a friend and family.
“Obviously if someone is truly in desperate circumstances, we will feed that individual, it is our sacred vow. No one will go hungry,” said Ponniah-Goulin.
The mission is also working with its community partners to coordinate and compile a list of social service agencies, their meal programs and serving times. This information will be shared with individuals needing food security as soon as it becomes available.
The Downtown Mission will gladly accept donations to the food program either in person at the office located at 875 Ouellette Avenue or online at www.downtownmission.com.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
BREAKING Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says
An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Foreign meddling inquiry must investigate allegations against MPs: opposition parties
Federal opposition parties say a public inquiry into foreign interference must address findings that some MPs "wittingly" participated in meddling.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Terry Fox statue relocated in downtown Ottawa
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
Watching British movies and TV shows with the subtitles on? It's not just you
If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after shots fired in Kitchener
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Local search and rescue trainer uses new AI underwater lifesaving technology
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
London
-
More beds and staff coming to Ontario jails: Solicitor General
The province is adding more beds and hiring more staff for jails across Ontario.
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
Barrie
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
OPP renews appeal for help in search for missing Muskoka man
Provincial police renewed their appeal for help finding the man, identified only as Bob or Robert, who hasn't been heard from since June 4.
Northern Ontario
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
-
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
-
Sault suspect charged after police find drugs, ammunition and cash
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
-
Number of active forest fires in northeastern Ont. reduced to three
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'Power issue' shuts off Ottawa LRT service from Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman
A reported "power issue" on the Confederation Line LRT has stopped all service on the west end of the line.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
Toronto
-
Parents call for parking solutions outside east-end Toronto daycare amid safety concerns
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage. A years-long battle over parking spaces near Lullaboo Nursery and Child Care Center means that parents are now used to the daily presence of parking enforcement officers at pick-up and drop-off times.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Mississauga residents head to the polls for mayoral byelection
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a bus two years ago admitted to causing her death at the outset of his trial in Toronto, but argued he shouldn’t be found criminally responsible due to a Schizophrenia diagnosis.
Montreal
-
Some areas of Old Montreal permanently going pedestrian-only, others just for the summer
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to pedestrianize some sections of Old Montreal.
-
Justin Trudeau, Francois Legault to meet in Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
-
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Thursday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Lawyers argue judge should find admitted serial killer not criminally responsible
Closing submissions are underway in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
-
10 animals left abandoned overnight outside Winnipeg Humane Society over the weekend
Capacity is continuing to be tight at the Winnipeg Humane Society after several animals were left outside overnight on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton expands water bottle filling station program for summer 2024
The City of Edmonton's water bottle filling program is back for summer 2024 with additional filling stations.
-
McDonald's offers to change one Edmonton location to "McDavid's" on 1 condition
McDonald's is lovin' the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run as they created some incentive online for McDavid and the boys.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Late-day storm risks headline this week's weather outlook
It's shaping up to be another unsettled weak of weather across Alberta and in the Edmonton region.
Calgary
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
Water conservation rules still in effect for Calgarians
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
-
Four arrested after early morning shooting in Forest Lawn
Four people have been arrested after a shooting in the Forest Lawn area just after 5 a.m. on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing "work to rule" job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
-
More people are vacationing in Saskatchewan
Recent data released by Statistics Canada indicates more people are choosing Saskatchewan as a vacation destination.
-
Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
Vancouver
-
A third of B.C. residents are considering leaving the province: poll
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
-
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
-
Here's how criminals may recruit money mules to transfer their investments: RCMP
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.