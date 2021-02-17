WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent firefighters kept busy with two unrelated fire calls that came in around the same time late Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to an apartment at 105 King Street West for a cooking fire at 5:52 p.m.

The estimate of damage of the two-alarm fire was $75,000.

About seven minutes earlier fire fighters were called out to a garage fire at 36 Alfred Street.

The cause was listed as undetermined but the damage estimate was $50,000.

Fire officials say there were no injuries from either fire.