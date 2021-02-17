Advertisement
Crews battle back-to-back fires in Chatham-Kent
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 2:08PM EST
Chatham Kent Fire Service
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent firefighters kept busy with two unrelated fire calls that came in around the same time late Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to an apartment at 105 King Street West for a cooking fire at 5:52 p.m.
The estimate of damage of the two-alarm fire was $75,000.
About seven minutes earlier fire fighters were called out to a garage fire at 36 Alfred Street.
The cause was listed as undetermined but the damage estimate was $50,000.
Fire officials say there were no injuries from either fire.