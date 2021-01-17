WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a vehicle believed to be stolen was found in the Sydenham River Saturday afternoon.

Police say an officer attended the area of McGregor Line and Cemetery Road in Wallaceburg after reports of the guard rail being down.

Through investigation it was determined a vehicle had struck the guard rail and consequently went into the river.

Chatham-Kent fire were on the scene and found the vehicle, upside down, about 20 feet from the shore.

An officer attended and assisted with reconstructing the collision. A license plate was found at the scene which returned as stolen from the Waterloo Region.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be linked to another stolen vehicle in Wallaceburg.

The incident is still under investigation.