Maple City Homes in Chatham-Kent will temporary halt construction.

"In the interest of the safety of our staff, trades and our community during this unprecedented health crisis, all construction activity will be put on hold, and the situation will be re-evaluated on March 30,” a news release said.

The construction pause will begin Friday at 5 p.m., according to the release.

The Maple City Homes administration office will also be closed at the end of the day Thursday.

Staff are continuing to provide services but remotely.

All open house events have been postponed, but private viewings can be scheduled.

April home closings are scheduled as planned, but all others will be re-evaluated and an update will be provided, the company said.