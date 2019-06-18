

A major housing development is about to get started in Chatham and municipal officials are calling it a game changer.

There will be more homes built at a single site called The Meadows, than there were in all of Chatham-Kent over the last 17 years.

It's being touted as the largest mass home building project in Chatham-Kent in more than four decades.

“The economy just hasn't been right for Chatham and now it's going on all cylinders,” says president Robb Nelson. “We are 100 per cent ready for this huge growth, the unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in years and a huge demand for people and a huge demand for homes."

Maple City Homes plans to build 380 new homes on the city's south west side, not far from the 401.

“We're approaching both the millennial market, first time home buyers, kind of second time home buyers and also the retired market is very exciting for us because we're in that raised ranch 2-3 bedroom unit."

Nelson says the $150-million project should relieve the inventory shortage in the local real estate market.

“The first-time home buyer market is looking for a whole different product and they're looking to save time, so they don't want the larger home they want the smaller homes, the smaller footprint,” says Nelson. “They want to have time and they want to know what their fixed costs are and you get that with a new home."

Municipal data shows only 264 new homes were built between 2011 and 2017.

“Anytime anybody wants to spend $150 million and build about 400 homes in our community yeah you get excited about that," says Chatham-Kent's director of economic development Stuart McFadden.

But in 2018 alone, that number was 265. One build more than the previous six years combined.

McFadden tells CTV News it's a sign things are trending in the right direction.

“Chatham-Kent had it's tough times, we came through the recession like a lot of rural communities,” says McFadden. “But my mind I think we're coming off the ropes and we're swinging our own weight now so nothing but good things ahead."

These new homes will be built strategically near the 401, to attract more out-of-town buyers.

"Once we get building here you will see us delivering product at a price that is competitive with the used homes in our area," says Carson Warrener. “The vice president of sales and marketing for maple city homes.”

Warrener says the price will be competitive for local residents as well.

"You take a 40 to 50-year-old house with inferior construction techniques that are well outdated and past their due date and you take a new home with a warranty and the best practices and efficiency, highly competitive and affordable really,” says Warrener.

Nelson says this is a great opportunity for Chatham-Kent.