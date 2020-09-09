WINDSOR, ONT. -- The $4.85 million reconstruction project on Huron Church Road will be wrapping up in the next few days.

The work on Huron Church between Malden Road and Pool avenue kicked off in June and will reach its completion “in the coming days,” the City of Windsor says.

“The City of Windsor wishes to thank the thousands of motorists that drove through the zone during the construction project for their patience and caution around work crews,” a news release from the city states.

Traffic started flowing last weekend in both directions with two lanes reopened northbound and southbound. According to the city, repeated rain days delayed the final touches on the project.

Of the $4.85 million price tag of the project, $3 million came from the provincial government under the Connecting Links Program while the city contributed the remainder

Improvements to Huron Church Road from Malden Road to Dorchester Road were completed last summer.

All signage and cones are expected to be removed from the construction zone by the end of the week.