The City of Windsor is getting another $3 million in funding to continue the reconstruction of Huron Church Road.

Mayor Drew Dilkens posted a picture on social media Monday of a notification letter from Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

The letter, which the city received on July 22, says that the project qualifies for funding under the 2019-20 Connecting Links Program.

Executive director of operations Dwayne Dawson says the project will move onto the design phase, likely next summer.

The previous phase or Huron Church construction wrapped up mid-July.

The city already used $3 million from the provincial government's Connecting Links program to help fund the $5.5-million project.