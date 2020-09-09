WINDSOR, ON -- In a statement today, the City of Windsor said the 4.85-million-dollar reconstruction project on Huron Church road between Malden Road and Pool Avenue will reach its completion in the coming days.

Traffic began flowing last weekend in both directions with two lanes reopened both northbound and southbound. However, repeated rain events delayed the final touches on the project.

All signage and cones are expected to be removed from the construction zone by the end of the week.

Infrastructure upgrades included new concrete, curbs, sidewalks, medians and street lighting. The project was made possible thanks to three million dollars in funding from the provincial government under the Connecting Links Program.

The City contributed the remaining funds. Improvements to Huron Church Road from Malden to Dorchester were completed last summer.

The City of Windsor wishes to thank the thousands of motorists that drove through the zone during the construction project for their patience and caution around work crews.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or visit www.citywindsor.ca.