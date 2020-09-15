WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding parents to talk with their kids about strangers and personal safety after reports of “concerning interactions” between a youth and a suspicious person.

Police are currently investigating the incident and say the girl reported that an adult man approached her in the 1100 block of California Avenue in late August.

Police say due to the topic of conversation with the suspect, the girl felt the man targeted her to speak with and has seen her in the past.

The man also provided the youth with hand drawn pictures that looked like her.

“We would like to remind parents to speak with their children about talking to and interacting with strangers,” a news release from police states. “Children should always travel in pairs, travel in well-lit and high traffic areas, know how to call 911 in an emergency and always be encouraged to report suspicious behaviour to a trusted adult immediately.”

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating the incident to determine if there was any criminal intent, police say.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.