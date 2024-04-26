Windsor resident wins $100,000 with Encore

A Windsor man is celebrating winning $100,000.

William Murray of Windsor matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 15 Lotto Max draw to win.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.