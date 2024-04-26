WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor resident wins $100,000 with Encore

    Share

    A Windsor man is celebrating winning $100,000.

    William Murray of Windsor matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 15 Lotto Max draw to win.

    Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News