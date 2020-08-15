WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Walkerville favourite is once again serving its customers.

After a brutal fire in February, Wineology Bar and Restaurant has completed extensive renovations.

At the time of the blaze, fire officials estimated the damage to be around $700,000 for the building and its contents.

Owner J.C. Boulos says a full renovation took months to complete.

“People were very supportive to us and a lot of rumours were talked about, right, but the good people stayed with us,” he said. “We saw them yesterday they’re coming back today a lot of people coming next week so we’re very excited and happy about it too.”

Boulos tells CTV Windsor he’s also hoping to add a rooftop in the next couple months, which would be opened year round.