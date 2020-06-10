WINDSOR, ONT. -- The $4.85 million reconstruction project along Huron Church Road is moving into its next phase.

The construction on Huron Church Road between Malden Road and Pool Avenue will take place Tuesday, June 16 shifting two-way traffic over to the lanes usually used for northbound traffic for about six weeks, the City of Windsor said in a news release.

The switch is expected to take approximately three days, once the transfer of traffic is complete reconstruction work will begin on the southbound lanes.

The city says there will be detour signage in place throughout construction. Once this phase is complete there will be more information on the next steps announced to the public.

Of the $4.85 million going into the project, $3 million came from the provincial government under the Connecting Links Program while the city will contribute the remainder.

Work on Huron Church Road from Malden to Dorchester was completed last summer.

Access to all businesses will remain open during the project.