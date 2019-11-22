A tentative deal has been reached between Auto Transport Systems and Unifor Local 444, which represents 40 car haulers servicing the Fiat-Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant.

The union announced the tentative agreement on Twitter on Friday night.

A ratification vote is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Unifor Local 444 hall on Turner Road.

A Tentative Deal Reached!!!

With ATS

Ratification set for this Sunday at 11:00 AM at the union hall! #uni444bargaining — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) November 23, 2019

FCA Transport Update

The ATS car haulers are separate from the roughly 300 Fiat-Chrysler Auto Transport workers who were informed in 2017 by FCA of its intention to wind down the Windsor transport operations.

The FCAT unit is responsible for parts transportation.

Despite the announcement to cease ground transport operations nearly two years ago, activity remains status quo.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says a resolution is expected to be found during 2020 contract negotiations.