Windsor car haulers reach tentative agreement
A look inside the Windsor Assembly Plant to celebrate the launch of production of the Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 6, 2016. (CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 9:19PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 10:05PM EST
A tentative deal has been reached between Auto Transport Systems and Unifor Local 444, which represents 40 car haulers servicing the Fiat-Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant.
The union announced the tentative agreement on Twitter on Friday night.
A ratification vote is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Unifor Local 444 hall on Turner Road.
FCA Transport Update
The ATS car haulers are separate from the roughly 300 Fiat-Chrysler Auto Transport workers who were informed in 2017 by FCA of its intention to wind down the Windsor transport operations.
The FCAT unit is responsible for parts transportation.
Despite the announcement to cease ground transport operations nearly two years ago, activity remains status quo.
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says a resolution is expected to be found during 2020 contract negotiations.