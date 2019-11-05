WINDSOR -- Organizers of this year's Windsor Santa Claus parade are a little steamed about the new route.

The parade will travel down Riverside Drive starting from Janette Avenue and turn down Ouellette Avenue before ending at Wyandotte Street.

Windsor Parade Corporation Executive Director David Grimaldi says the special events resource team from the city told them just last month that the original route was declined.

"For us to find now after one year that the city and Windsor Police Service do not support that route is very disappointing," says Grimaldi.

The parade returned to the downtown core last year after spending a decade in sandwich town.

City officials say this new route serves the public better and addresses traffic concerns raised by police, fire and EMS last year.

"It was about 44 intersections that closed down which caused major traffic congestion within the City of Windsor," says Michelle Staadegard, the city's Events Initiative Coordinator. "So it does cause some concerns and challenges for emergency responders throughout the city."

Grimaldi hopes to get the word out about the change.

The time for the parade has also changed.

The Windsor Santa Claus parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. – not 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 30.