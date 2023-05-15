City’s most dangerous intersections, accidental cross-border trip leads to conviction, and plans for EV battery plant in limbo: Top Windsor stories this week

Windsor police released their list of the “most dangerous intersections” in the city, a man has been convicted for possession of 18 kg of cocaine after an accidental trip across the Ambassador Bridge, and Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

HMCS Hunter is a Canadian Forces Naval Reserve Division in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

HMCS Hunter in Windsor is part of a new recruitment initiative called the “naval experience program”.

“It gives Canadians between 17 and 57 (years of age) the opportunity to join the Navy for one year,” says Mark O’Donohue, deputy commander Canadian fleet pacific. “At the end of the year, they can either choose to sign on and become a member of the Royal Canadian Navy or they can walk away.”

O’Donohue says the program is open to Canadians and permanent residents.

“We want to get a variety of Canadians,” says O’Donohue. “We really want to tap into that group of people that you know, may not normally join the military to give them this opportunity to check it out.”

Map of Windsor's top 10 most dangerous intersections.

Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

Based on data from 2022 showing which intersections have the highest number of collisions Police are now increasing vigilance at a number of intersections.

“We know it's that time of year when people are increasing use of our city streets whether cyclists, motorists or pedestrians so it's a great time to start this initiative,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby.

CBSA officers found 18 “brick-like” items hidden in this spare tire on Aug. 29, 2021. (Courtesy: Court documents)

A Mexican citizen has been convicted by a Windsor judge for possession of 18 kg of cocaine — worth nearly $2 million.

“The basic facts of this case are undisputed,” Justice Kirk Munroe said in his Feb. 28, 2023 judgment against Federico Jimenez-Martinez, 36, charged with one count of drug possession and one count of drug importation.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers found 18 “brick-like” items hidden in a spare tire in the trunk of a black Suburban, driven by Jimenez-Martinez.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News, the drugs had an estimated street value of $850,000 to close to $2 million.

Some residents on Barkley Avenue are upset after hearing different stories about what side of the street the sidewalk would be on in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Knowing what she knows today Joumana Haddad may not have built where she did on Barkley Avenue.

“If I (knew) in the beginning, I don't build here,” she said.

Haddad says she was told by her realtor that a sidewalk was going to be installed on the west side of Barkley Ave. She says she saw the drawings too.

“My son was with me, my husband, many witnesses,” she Haddas said. “They said the sidewalk will be on the west side. I said three times they asked me I said yes. I want the side (with) no sidewalk.” Haddad said.

Residents building on the west side of the street were told the sidewalk would be on the east.

The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

News of the potential stoppage of the project came after the Toronto Star reported Friday that Stellantis may scrap plans for the Windsor plant if provincial and federal governments did not boost funding. This, after Volkswagen was offered hefty subsidies from the feds — to the tune of $13 billion to build in St. Thomas.

“As of today, the Canadian Government has not delivered on what was agreed to therefore Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will immediately begin implementing their contingency plans,” Stellantis head of communications LouAnn Gosselin said in an email to CTV News.

The automaker has not clarified what those plans will look like.