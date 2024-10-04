Business theft helps recover stolen vehicle

WINDSOR
    A report of a theft at a business helped Windsor police recover a stolen vehicle and arrest a suspect.

    Officers responded to the call at a business in the 1800 block of Provincial Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

    The officers arrived at the scene and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue 2016 Jeep Patriot. When they attempted to approach the man, police say he fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase.

    The officers recovered the merchandise that the suspect had taken from the store. A further investigation revealed that the Jeep Patriot had been stolen in Leamington last week and that the license plate belonged to another vehicle.

    The 36-year-old man has been charged with:

    • Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
    • Theft not exceeding $5,000
    • Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

    The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    For more information on auto theft prevention, contact the Auto Theft Unit at autotheft@windsorpolice.ca.

