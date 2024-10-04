Charges laid after crash near Leamington, police warn of heavy fog

Charges have been laid against a driver from Mississauga after a crash near Leamington Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on County Road 37. The road was closed between County Road 14 and Mersea road 10 and was reopened around 8 a.m.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported after the crash between a a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

A 42 year old has been charged with careless driving.

Police are also warning that drivers may encounter heavy fog this morning and are being asked to drive according to conditions.

School busses in Essex County were cancelled for the morning but will be running in the afternoon.

Heavy fog is seen in Essex County on Oct. 4, 2024. (Source: OPP)