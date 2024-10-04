Advertisement
Chatham woman arrested in connection to robbery: Police
Published Friday, October 4, 2024 12:00PM EDT
A Chatham woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery investigation, according to Chatham-Kent police.
On Thursday evening, around 6 p.m., a report was made from a business on Kell Drive South in Chatham. It said a woman allegedly stole several items from their store and pushed two employees while leaving.
Police confirmed no injuries were sustained.
Officers found the woman nearby, near Warwick Drive.
A 30-year-old woman is now facing charges for one count of robbery and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.