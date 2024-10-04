A Chatham woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery investigation, according to Chatham-Kent police.

On Thursday evening, around 6 p.m., a report was made from a business on Kell Drive South in Chatham. It said a woman allegedly stole several items from their store and pushed two employees while leaving.

Police confirmed no injuries were sustained.

Officers found the woman nearby, near Warwick Drive.

A 30-year-old woman is now facing charges for one count of robbery and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.