Accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge leads to drug possession conviction
A Mexican citizen has been convicted by a Windsor judge for possession of 18 kg of cocaine — worth nearly $2 million.
“The basic facts of this case are undisputed,” Justice Kirk Munroe said in his Feb. 28, 2023 judgment against Federico Jimenez-Martinez, 36, charged with one count of drug possession and one count of drug importation.
On Aug. 29, 2021, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers found 18 “brick-like” items hidden in a spare tire in the trunk of a black Suburban, driven by Jimenez-Martinez.
According to court documents obtained by CTV News, the drugs had an estimated street value of $850,000 to close to $2 million.
Jimenez-Martinez testified he was transporting the drugs from Tucson, Ariz. to Michigan “under duress” because of threats by a drug cartel against his family in Mexico.
Crossing into Canada was apparently “a mistake,” according to court documents.
Munroe summarized Jimenez-Martinez evidence, in part, as follows.
“It was raining. Somehow he (Jimenez-Martinez) got on the Ambassador Bridge. He (Jimenez-Martinez) did not want to come to Canada. He (Jimenez-Martinez) did not realize the bridge led to Canada until he saw the Canada patch on the officer’s uniform at the border check point.”
CBSA officers found 18 “brick-like” items hidden in this spare tire on Aug. 29, 2021. (Courtesy: Court documents)
After a six-day trial in December 2022, the Crown conceded there was insufficient evidence to prove Jimenez-Martinez intended to import drugs across the border, so Munroe acquitted the accused of that offence.
However, Munroe said, “the offence of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking was complete when Mr. Jimenez (Martinez) drove past the Canada/USA border, about midway on the Ambassador Bridge. At that point, Mr. Jimenez (Martinez) was on Canadian territory and the crime charged was complete: he knowingly was transporting a load of illegal drugs for delivery.”
Munroe said he found “inconsistencies” in Jimenez-Martinez’s evidence, including:
Where he lived: when he was arrested, Jimenez-Martinez told Police he was living in Kansas. At trial, he admitted that was a lie that he was living in Tucson, Ariz.
Reason for trip: he told Police it was to visit a brother in Detroit. At trial, admitted that was a lie, court heard he has a brother who lives in Tucson.
When drugs delivered: he testified he was too sick to work, only left home mid-afternoon to do laundry. On cross-examination, receipts indicated money transfer to Mexico and a car wash at 12:30 p.m.
Munroe did not accept Jimenez-Martinez’s evidence about how the drugs were delivered to him by the alleged cartel.
Jimenez-Martinez told the court two men approached him shortly after arriving at the laundromat, in an interaction that lasted four to five minutes.
Its in that time, Jimenez-Martinez says the men told him he had to “take a load to Michigan” before threatening, “If you do not go we will kill your family.”
He testified the men placed the drugs in his trunk before saying, “good luck, the life of your family is in your hands.”
Munroe questioned how the two men would know Jimenez-Martinez would be at a laundromat since he testified it was “totally unplanned.”
Federico Jimenez-Martinez has been convicted of drug possession (image courtesy: court documents)
“So quickly trusting an unknown person seemingly and unexpectedly found at a laundromat with such a valuable product, makes no sense to me,” Munroe said in his judgment.
Jimenez-Martinez’s brother, Adolfo testified at the trial that he knew about the trip to Michigan and “assumed” it was drug-related.
He testified he hadn’t heard from his brother for three days when he started receiving calls from a person he identified as the “mafia.”
“They wanted to know where the accused was, advising Adolfo he (Federico) was carrying a load worth a lot of money. These calls came with threats to kill Adolfo and his family. They wanted to know where his brother was but Adolfo did not know. Adolfo was told he had to look for Mr. Jimenez. Adolfo moved out of Tucson and changed his number out of fear. Only then did the threats stop,” Munroe wrote.
The defence argued Jimenez-Martinez was acting under duress as a result of threats to his family and therefore should not be found criminally responsible.
Munroe said they did not prove all of the six elements required for an accused to be found not guilty because of duress.
“I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that at least two of the duress elements are not satisfied in this case — threats to compel the crime and non-participation in the drug conspiracy,” Justice Munroe said. “Mr. Jimenez was a knowing participant in the drug conspiracy.”
Jimenez-Martinez will face a sentencing hearing in June.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $US5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Conservative MP's bill on violence against pregnant women revives abortion debate
A private member's bill from a Conservative backbench MP is stirring up debate over abortion in Canada, though the proposed legislation does not mention it even once.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As hundreds of travellers watch for the impacts of a looming strike led by WestJet pilots, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Hudson's Bay announces layoffs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Trudeau says his government would never implement Liberal party policy on traceable online sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear on Tuesday that a government led by him would not ever implement the recently passed Liberal party policy aimed at fighting disinformation online by requiring platforms to have 'material whose sources can be traced.'
Amber Alert lifted in Quebec after baby found 'safe and sound'
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing child has ended.
Kitchener
-
GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday
Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.
-
TikToker compares Canadian real estate prices to private islands and castles
Not ready to shell out $1.8 million for a duplex in downtown Kitchener? Your money might be better spent on a cliff-top Swedish castle for nearly the same price, according to Canadian TikToker “Millennial Moron.”
-
'Our family has gone through hell and back': Bradley Pogue’s mother reacts to son’s killer submitting documents to appeal life sentence
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue has submitted documents to appeal his life sentence.
London
-
London, Ont. born Petes' goalie standing in the way of Knights winning OHL Championship
A win by the Peterborough Petes over North Bay in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final Monday night, means the final series starts at Budweiser Gardens in London.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
-
RBC funding to cover training for nurses in Huron County
A mock “code blue” would test anyone’s abilities under pressure, which is the point of the nurses training happening at the Clinton Public Hospital Tuesday.
Barrie
-
4-year-old Ont. boy with terminal illness defies odds, wants to walk with 'robotic legs'
Four-year-old George from Cookstown, Ont., is defying the odds and thriving in the face of adversity.
-
Wasaga Beach, Ont. woman treks to Mount Everest base camp to help send kids to camp
A Wasaga Beach, Ont. woman and several others have been trekking to Mount Everest's base camp through harsh weather conditions to raise money to help send thousands of kids to camp.
-
Casino Rama Resort adds nine new shows to 2023 lineup
Casino Rama has announced nine additional shows to its 2023 lineup.
Northern Ontario
-
One person shot and killed during interaction with police in Kirkland Lake
One person was shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $US5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
-
Almost four months later, cleanup continues of oil spill in Sudbury's Ramsey Lake
Oil from a ruptured heating oil tank that spilled into Ramsey Lake last winter is still being cleaned up.
Ottawa
-
Federal government issues boating ban on parts of Ottawa River due to flooding
The federal government has issued a temporary boating ban on parts of the Ottawa River because of flooding.
-
Man wanted for critically injuring victim in bar fight: police
A 31-year-old man is wanted after police say he critically injured another person in a bar fight on Sunday.
-
Amber Alert lifted in Quebec after baby found 'safe and sound'
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing child has ended.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'outraged' to find licence stripped after admitting himself to hospital in mental health crisis
Navigating the depths of a mental health crisis in 2021, Austin Smith checked himself into a downtown Toronto psychiatric hospital, a decision that would unknowingly leave him without a driver's licence for years to come.
-
Toronto school takes down Mother's Day message following criticism
Some parents in Toronto are calling out a school for posting what they claim was a 'harmful' and 'exclusionary' Mother's Day greeting.
-
The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize
The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert lifted in Quebec after baby found 'safe and sound'
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing child has ended.
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Flawed licensing exam led to half of Quebec nursing students failing, report finds
Hundreds of nursing candidates were deprived of their right to practice because their professional order made them artificially fail the exam.
Atlantic
-
'We have no choice': Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Escaped Manitoba prisoner captured, search continues for second prisoner
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one of the two escaped prisoners from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
Suspicious man drew machete, jumped on police vehicle before being shot: IIU report
Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit will not pursue charges against an RCMP officer who fatally shot a male suspect while responding to a stabbing in December of 2021.
-
'Risk of a breakdown': Manitoba Hydro tackling the threat of zebra mussels
An invasive aquatic species that has been spotted in the province’s waterways is prompting Manitoba Hydro to take action.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
-
Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants
A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
-
Wildfire payments available to evacuees gone for 7 days total, not consecutive, Alberta clarifies
The emergency financial support for wildfire evacuees will be available to people forced out of their homes for a total of seven days, not seven consecutive days, the province clarified Tuesday.
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 6K cases of online child exploitation reported in first 3 months of 2023: BC RCMP
British Columbia is on track to break a troubling record when it comes to the number of cases of online child exploitation reported each year, according to the RCMP.
-
'Only a test': British Columbians to receive emergency alert Wednesday
An emergency alert will be broadcast on TV and radio and sent to cell phones in B.C. on Wednesday, as the province conducts a test of the system.
-
Suspect in series of sexual assaults in downtown Vancouver at large: police
A man suspected of groping four women in downtown Vancouver last month is at large, prompting police to release photos of him and turn to the public for help.