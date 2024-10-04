WINDSOR
Windsor

Leamington driver charged after traffic stop

OPP cruiser (CTV News) OPP cruiser (CTV News)
Share

A Leamington driver is facing charges following a traffic stop by Leamington OPP.

On Friday morning, just after midnight, an officer stopped a vehicle on Maskew Street due to an alleged Highway Traffic Act violation.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired.

The driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for a week.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News