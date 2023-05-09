These are Windsor’s 'most dangerous intersections': police

Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

Police say in an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities, they will step up enforcement efforts at intersections with the highest number of reported motor vehicle collisions.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will regularly monitor these intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations. The fine for failing to stop is $325 for a red light and $110 for a stop sign.

“We are using a data-driven strategy to assess which intersections have had the highest vehicle collisions so that we can deploy our officers to the areas they are needed most,” said Chief Jason Bellaire. “It is our hope that taking this more analytical approach will enable us to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall) One person was removed from a rolled over vehicle on Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

These intersections were selected based on vehicle crash data collected by the Windsor Police Service over 2022.

“Many collisions at intersections are caused by various reasons that can be easily avoided,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby, who oversees our Traffic Enforcement Unit. “Hopefully, our increased presence will encourage motorists to buckle up, slow down, and pay more attention to the road.”