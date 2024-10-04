WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $1,000 in damages following break-and-enter at Chatham business

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    A Chatham business has sustained $1,000 in damages following a break-and-enter on Thursday morning.

    Around 9 a.m., police received reports of a break and enter that took place around 2:30 a.m., thanks to video footage.

    Police said an unknown number of suspects broke the glass door of a business and went through the cash register.

    The owner of the business confirmed that the only damage was to the front door and no money or other items were taken.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Chatham-Kent police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6600.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

    The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.

    Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail

    A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News