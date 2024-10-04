$1,000 in damages following break-and-enter at Chatham business

A Chatham business has sustained $1,000 in damages following a break-and-enter on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., police received reports of a break and enter that took place around 2:30 a.m., thanks to video footage.

Police said an unknown number of suspects broke the glass door of a business and went through the cash register.

The owner of the business confirmed that the only damage was to the front door and no money or other items were taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chatham-Kent police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.