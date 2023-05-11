New sidewalk creates divide in east Windsor neighbourhood

Knowing what she knows today Joumana Haddad may not have built where she did on Barkley Avenue.

“If I (knew) in the beginning, I don't build here,” she said.

Haddad says she was told by her realtor that a sidewalk was going to be installed on the west side of Barkley Ave. She says she saw the drawings too.

“My son was with me, my husband. many witnesses,” she Haddas said. “They said the sidewalk will be on the west side. I said three times they asked me I said yes. I want the side (with) no sidewalk.” Haddad said.

Residents building on the west side of the street were told the sidewalk would be on the east.

“And that's why my wife and I we bought our first home together on the west side because there wasn't going to be any sidewalks,” said Mohaimin Harun.

Tess Abaribe received confirmation the sidewalk was going to be built on the east side.

“He emailed me to say it was going to be on the other side so I was very shocked when I got a letter mailed basically saying it was going to be on the west,” Abaribe said.

Residents on both sides of the street tried to get an answer before construction.

Residents on the east side of Barkley Ave. lost the argument.

Adding to their disappointment is the fact that their driveways, which most paid for, are being cut. The concrete on the eastside driveways will be removed this week and eventually replaced.

Many residents will also have their grass ripped out.

“I pay good money for this grass and now I have to fix everything,” Haddad said.

The moral of the story…

“Sidewalk location can change at any moment so if you were looking for a lot with no sidewalk because you travel in the winter and don't want to shovel you might be out of luck because you still might get stuck with it,” said Michelle Hannen, a resident who watched prep work being done for the new sidewalk.

“There’s some really heartbreaking stories there,” Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Angelo Marignani told CTV News Thursday evening.

Marignani said he’s been receiving “steady” phone calls from residents on Barkley Ave for the past three weeks.

“This is a series of small errors that accumulated made a big error” he said.

Since the sidewalk is already being installed Marignani says there’s little the city can do now to stop the construction.

But he said they will be switching on-street parking from the eastern side to the western side “for safety reasons” and they intend to increase the strength of lighting on the street.

Marignani also said he hopes to speak with the developer on future projects to make sure the location of sidewalks is set before lots are sold.

CTV News was unable to reach the developer of this neighbourhood for comment.

- With files from CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske