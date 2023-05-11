New sidewalk creates divide in east Windsor neighbourhood

Some residents on Barkley Avenue are upset after hearing different stories about what side of the street the sidewalk would be on in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Some residents on Barkley Avenue are upset after hearing different stories about what side of the street the sidewalk would be on in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver