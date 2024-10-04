Windsor police make arrest in downtown shooting investigation

Police are no longer looking for the second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in downtown Windsor.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday at police headquarters.

The man has been charged with eight offences, including possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a restricted firearm, and discharging a firearm, being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

Last month, police arrested another suspect after shots were fired during an altercation downtown.

Through investigation, officers learned that two armed suspects got in a verbal fight with another person in the area of Glengarry Avevue and Assumption Street.

Police said the interaction escalated when one of the suspects discharged a firearm directly at the victim’s vehicle, striking it in the door.

No injuries were reported.