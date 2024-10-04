Windsor-West MP criticizes eased hazardous material restrictions in House of Commons

Brian Masse, Windsor West’s NDP Member of Parliament (MP), stood before the House of Commons on Friday, criticizing the eased hazardous material restrictions at the Ambassador Bridge.

During the Statements by Members, Masse stood and expressed his concerns, as the regulations come into effect in less than two weeks.

“The federal government and the province of Ontario have been silent!” Masse exclaimed.

“It seems they simply don’t care, even though the City of Windsor is opposed, as are the fire department and police association and many others.”

He continued, mentioning that Windsorites are stuck in a “state of uncertainty and fear.”

“We are allowing the profits of a U.S. billionaire to risk our water and our jobs,” he said.

“The lack of consultation, background studies and a clear safety plan is unacceptable. The community deserves to know which neighbourhoods will be affected and what protocols are in place, should an accident occur.”

Masse pressed the government for a solution, pointing out the Gordie Howe Bridge opening within the next several months. He called the new bridge the “solution to this issue” and asked, “why the corrupt process right now?”

The restrictions were eased by the Michigan Department of Transportation at the beginning of September.

This followed a formal request from the Detroit International Bridge Company to allow Class 3 and 8 substances to be moved over the bridge.

Windsor councillors expressed their discontent with the decision late last month. Two letters were sent to the federal government that also had input from city police, fire officials, the University of Windsor, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Canada Border Services Agency.

No comments were offered by the federal government following Masse’s statement.

During his time in the House of Commons, Masse also brought forth a question, regarding rent prices:

Speaker, rents are skyrocketing and families can’t find an affordable place to live. Liberals and Conservatives have stood by and done nothing while corporate landlords buy up previously affordable apartments to jack up rent and increase profits for their shareholders.

Now we find out that these landlords may be using AI (artificial intelligence) software to coordinate rent increases and price people out of their own homes. The same software is under investigation for illegal price fixing in the United States.

Why won’t the Liberals act to stop greedy corporate landlords for ripping off Canadians and using AI as a strategy to evict people from their homes?

In response to Masse’s question, London North Centre MP and Parliamentary Secretary of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, Peter Fragiskatos, stood and responded:

The member is an experienced member of this house, Madame Speaker. Surely, he knows that rent is a provincial area of jurisdiction. But we have not turned away from our responsibility to help renters at this time. We’ve added to supply, we’ve waived GST on the construction costs of apartments for middle and low-income Canadians, the Conservatives will reimpose that, Madam Speaker.

We need to add supply in the context of high interest rates, that measure is doing that. We put forward a renter’s Bill of rights, as well. That is the first time the federal government has acted in that direction. We’re going to continue to support renters.