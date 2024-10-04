London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case

A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.

Court heard Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock got into an online argument with local LGBTQIA+ activist, Britt Leroux, who called him out on Facebook for a failed protest, opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.

Pollock then drove to Windsor and took a selfie next to Leroux's dying father, Andre Leroux, as he lay unconscious in a palliative care hospital bed. He died weeks later of pancreatic cancer.

Back in July, a sentencing submission hearing was held where the Crown asked for a six-month sentence plus three years probation, while the defence argued for a three-year suspended sentence with probation or a conditional sentence with community service.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 4.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

— With files from AM800 News