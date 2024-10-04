WINDSOR
Windsor

    • London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case

    Bubba Pollock of London, Ont. took a photo of himself in front of Britt Leroux of Windsor, Ont.’s father, who is in palliative care, on June 14, 2023. This comes after Leroux “called out” Pollock for his involvement in organizing anti-Pride events in southwestern Ontario. (Source: Diversity ED Canada/Instagram) Bubba Pollock of London, Ont. took a photo of himself in front of Britt Leroux of Windsor, Ont.’s father, who is in palliative care, on June 14, 2023. This comes after Leroux “called out” Pollock for his involvement in organizing anti-Pride events in southwestern Ontario. (Source: Diversity ED Canada/Instagram)
    Share

    A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.

    Court heard Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock got into an online argument with local LGBTQIA+ activist, Britt Leroux, who called him out on Facebook for a failed protest, opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.

    Pollock then drove to Windsor and took a selfie next to Leroux's dying father, Andre Leroux, as he lay unconscious in a palliative care hospital bed. He died weeks later of pancreatic cancer.

    Back in July, a sentencing submission hearing was held where the Crown asked for a six-month sentence plus three years probation, while the defence argued for a three-year suspended sentence with probation or a conditional sentence with community service.

    Sentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 4.

    This is a breaking story. More to come.

    — With files from AM800 News

